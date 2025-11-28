Adani group pegs market borrowings at ₹90,000 cr in FY27: Jugeshinder Singh

The Adani group plans to raise debt worth ₹90,000 crore from the market in 2026-27 (FY27) to finance capital expenditure (capex) of over ₹1.5 trillion in sectors such as power and logistics, according to the group’s Chief Finance Officer Jugeshinder Singh.

The remaining part of funding will come from equity and retained earnings of group entities. The group has raised about ₹80,000 crore so far in FY26, Singh said during a press interaction on the sidelines of Trust group's India Debt Capital Market Summit here on Friday.

The investment will be predominantly in power and logistics, including the airports sector.