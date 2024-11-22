Adani group: State Bank of India has Rs 33,800 cr exposure, shows data

Business Standard
Meanwhile, among private banks, who only 4 per cent share in Adani group's debt, Yes Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, and IndusInd Bank, and others have substantial exposure to the group

Subrata Panda Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 11:47 PM IST

Brokerage IIFL Securities stated in a note on Thursday that State Bank of India has the highest exposure to Adani group firms, amounting to around Rs 33,800 crore. This is followed by state-owned financial institutions, Power Finance Corporation, and Rural Electrification Corporation. The group’s total gross debt exposure stood at Rs 2.4 trillion, with net debt at Rs 1.8 trillion as of FY24. Among private banks, which account for only 4 per cent of the group’s debt, YES Bank, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, and IndusInd Bank have significant exposure. Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency, NaBFID, IIFC, and India Infradebt also have major exposures to the group.   
chart
 
 

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 11:23 PM IST

