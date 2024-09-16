Adani Group warns against fake press releases linked to its Kenya projects

Industrialist Gautam Adani-led Adani Group on Monday said it has not issued any press releases linked to its operations in Kenya, rejecting the “fraudulent” press releases that have been circulating. The company blamed “vested interests with malicious intent” for the incident, noting that a viral press release titled ‘Adani Group denounces baseless accusations and threats’ is fake.

“We categorically state that neither the Adani Group nor any of its companies or subsidiaries have issued any press releases related to Kenya,” the group said, urging the public to disregard such press releases. The conglomerate added that it would take legal action against anyone involved in spreading false narratives and advised using only press releases issued on its official website.

The group's statement came hours after the fake press release surfaced, claiming that the group was “disturbed” by the ongoing protests in Kenya over its projects and was considering potential “action” against the demonstrators.

Why are there protests in Kenya against the Adani Group?

On September 10, a Kenyan court suspended a proposed deal between the country’s government and the Adani Group to lease Nairobi’s main airport for 30 years in exchange for expanding it.

The court’s order came after an application was filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), the country's main bar association, and the Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), which argued that the deal was unaffordable and threatened job losses. They suggested that the country could independently raise the $1.85 billion required to upgrade the airport.

This followed a call for a strike by the Kenya Aviation Workers Union last month over the proposed deal.