RPower secures 500 MW storage contract marking entry into renewable energy

RPower secures 500 MW storage contract marking entry into renewable energy

Other bidders in the auction included Avaada Energy, ACME Cleantech, Gensol, and Indigrid, with the highest quoted tariff reaching Rs 4.9 lakh per MW per month

Reliance

The auction, held on September 11, 2024, saw Reliance Power submitting a tariff bid of Rs 3.819 lakh per MW per month

Jaden Mathew Paul Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 3:28 PM IST

Reliance Power Ltd. has made a big move into India’s renewable energy and storage sector, securing a contract for a 500 megawatt (MW)/1000 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS).

In a statement issued on Monday, the power generation company said it has secured the order from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), which conducted the e-reverse auction (eRA) as part of its ongoing push to enhance the nation’s energy storage capabilities.
It is one of the largest such contracts in the country, part of a broader tender for 1000 MW/2000 MWh of standalone BESS units. These units will operate under a Build, Own, and Operate (BOO) model and are designed for “On Demand” usage, the press release said.
 

The auction, held on September 11, saw Reliance Power submitting a tariff bid of ~3.819 lakh per MW per month.

Other bidders in the auction included Avaada Energy, ACME Cleantech, Gensol, and Indigrid.

This move comes at a time when India is aggressively working to integrate renewable energy into its grid and meet its targets for sustainability and reduced carbon emissions.

The project’s delivery point will be at the 400 kV Fatehgarh ATL Power Station in Rajasthan, with scheduled commissioning within 24 months of signing the Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA).

“Reliance Power’s successful bid highlights the company’s strategic shift towards renewable energy and storage solutions, promising increased competition and efficiency in the sector,” stated the press release.

Topics : Reliance Power renewable energy Power generation

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 2:59 PM IST

