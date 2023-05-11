close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Aditya Birla Capital Q4 net up 35%, to raise upto Rs 3,000 cr in equity

The fund raised through equity offering would be used for supporting growth in lending and insurance businesses

Abhijit Lele Mumbai
Aditya Birla Capital

Aditya Birla Capital

2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2023 | 10:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd’s (ABCL) consolidated net profit rose by 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 609 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2023 (Q4FY23).
Its consolidated net profit increased by 33 per cent YoY to Rs 2,057 crore in FY23 up from Rs 1,545 crore in FY22. ABCL is a holding entity for Aditya Birla group financial services businesses like lending, mutual fund and insurance etc.

The board of directors considered and approved the raising of funds through equity shares for an amount not exceeding Rs 3,000 crore in one or more tranches subject to regulatory and shareholders approval, the company informed BSE.  
The fund raised through equity offering would be used for supporting growth in lending and insurance businesses, strengthening digital offerings, meeting capital adequacy and solvency related requirements. The company stock closed 4.01 per cent lower at Rs 163.9 per share on BSE.

ABCL in a statement said the strong momentum across businesses led to a 40 per cent YoY growth in the overall lending book (of Non-banking company and Housing Finance Company) to Rs 94,364 crore in FY23.  The gross premium (Life and Health Insurance) posted a 28 per cent YoY growth to Rs 17,787 crore in FY23.
Aditya Birla group company formed a wholly-owned subsidiary, Aditya Birla Capital Digital Limited, on March 23, 2023 to develop an omni-channel Direct to Customer (D2C) platform to serve existing customers and acquire new customers.

Also Read

Aditya Birla Capital's Q3 net up 27% YoY as retail, SME lending grows

From Adani Wilmar to Havells India: Q4 results to watch out for today

Aditya Birla to bring luxury department stores Galeries Lafayette to India

Aditya Birla Group led incubator buys majority stake in 8 lifestyle brands

Aditya Birla Capital to seek regulator role in RCap resolution process

BLS International profit jumps over 2-fold to Rs 76.73 cr for Jan-Mar

South Indian Bank Q4 net profit up 23% at Rs 334 cr as advances grow

Ajmera Realty & Infra profit up 7.9% in Q4FY23, income down 36.7%

Asian Paints Q4 net surges 45% to Rs 1,234 cr on improvement in margins

Eicher Motors Q4 net profit up 48%, records highest-ever revenue


ABCL had Rs 38 million customers as of March 31, 2023. The Company opened 247 branches during the year taking the total branch count to 1,295 as of March 31, 2023. The Company’s branch expansion is targeted at driving penetration into tier 3 and tier 4 towns and new customer segments.

Aditya Birla Cap

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Aditya Birla Capital Q4 Results

First Published: May 11 2023 | 10:33 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Aditya Birla Capital Q4 net up 35%, to raise upto Rs 3,000 cr in equity

Aditya Birla Capital
2 min read

AI pilots' unions decide to accept revised service terms, compensation

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

BLS International profit jumps over 2-fold to Rs 76.73 cr for Jan-Mar

Q4 earnings, Q4, Q4 results
2 min read

Adani Group's Abu Dhabi backer says no plan to join any new share sale

Gautam Adani
2 min read

Suzuki Motor to invest aggressively to grow auto industry in India

Suzuki Motor, cars, automobile, auto
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Enterprises to consider stock sale months after short-seller turmoil

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Ujjivan SFB Q4 net profit rises 144% to Rs 309 crore, declares dividend

Ujjivan SFB to raise Rs 600 cr in equity; expects to report profits in Q4
1 min read

FIR against ex-BharatPe MD Ashneer Grover, wife over alleged Rs 81cr fraud

Ashneer Grover
4 min read

Asian Paints posts 45% rise in Q4 profit on strong demand, easing costs

Asian Paints
2 min read

South Indian Bank Q4 results: Net profit rises 22.4% to Rs 333 crore

South Indian Bank net profit up 45.6%
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon