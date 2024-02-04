Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

After Ayodhya, SpiceJet plans to connect more tourist, religious places

Asked about the company's plan to connect Ayodhya with more locations through its network, Singh said every large and small city today wants connectivity with Ayodhya. So the plans are in the works

SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh

The company also aims to complete the listing process on NSE soon, SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After Ayodhya, SpiceJet plans to expand its business over the next two years and increase connectivity between various tourist and religious destinations including Lakshadweep, the airline's chief Ajay Singh said.
The domestic carrier has also plans to operate seaplanes and is awaiting infrastructure development for water ports, the CMD told PTI in an interaction.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"I think this is the time to expand. SpiceJet will do its utmost to expand its business over the next two years. We want to connect many tourist destinations, religious tourism, medical tourism, places like Lakshadweep," Singh said in reply to a question on company's expansion plan.
According to Sing, the airline already has the licence to operate seaplanes and plans are in the works to connect several locations through seaplane services.
On February 1, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Minister of State V K Singh jointly inaugurated SpiceJet's direct flight service connecting Ayodhya with eight cities.
Asked about the company's plan to connect Ayodhya with more locations through its network, Singh said every large and small city today wants connectivity with Ayodhya. So the plans are in the works.
"I think every airline wants to connect with Ayodhya today with more and more flights. I think soon enough the government will have to expand the airport at Ayodhya.
"There is no doubt that Ayodhya will be one of the leading tourism destination in the world. Just like you hear Vatican or Mecca, I have no doubt that Ayodhya will become the largest tourist destination in the world," he said.
Singh further said the air cargo segment sees growth in a very big way and SpiceJet hopes to start air cargo services using wide-body aircraft not just within the country but also overseas, including large commercial centres across the globe.
The company also aims to complete the listing process on NSE soon, he said.
"We have applied already. We are pushing to just as soon as possible. We have a few meetings over the next two-three days to ensure we shorten the process of listing as soon as possible," Singh said.

Also Read

'Invitees should definitely visit': Sanjay Raut on Ram temple ceremony

Congress leader criticises party's decision to skip Ram temple ceremony

Ram temple: Akhilesh Yadav gets invite, says will visit after January 22

Ahead of Ayodhya Ram temple opening, PM Modi starts '11-day special ritual'

Haryana declares dry day on January 22 to mark Ram temple consecration

Force Motors plans to invest around Rs 2,000 cr in 3-4 years: MD Firodia

Cipla eyes acquisitions, inorganic partnerships in US, European markets

Energy boost: ONGC, IOC, other oil PSUs to invest Rs 1.2 trn in FY25

At 100, co-op infra major ULCCS set to expand footprint beyond Kerala

Being fintech or tech firm doesn't absolve it of regulatory oversight: MoS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SpiceJet Jet Airways Ayodhya Ram temple sprituality Religious tourism

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon