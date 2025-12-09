Ageas Federal Life Insurance aims 3x premium growth by FY28: CEO Gomes

Ageas Federal Life Insurance — a joint venture between Belgium-based Ageas Insurance International and Federal Bank — is targeting a threefold increase in premium income to nearly Rs 4,000 crore by 2028 and aims to break into the top 10 life insurers, said Jude Gomes, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, in an interaction with Business Standard. This growth will come primarily from expanding its distribution channels and strengthening its presence across the country. Gomes added that the insurer also plans to explore opportunities if a composite licence is approved, and expand its operations into GIFT