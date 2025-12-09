Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 06:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ageas Federal Life Insurance aims 3x premium growth by FY28: CEO Gomes

Ageas Federal Life Insurance aims 3x premium growth by FY28: CEO Gomes

Company is open to exploring non-life opportunities once composite licence is approved by Parliament

Going forward, the company plans to strengthen its agency channel and increase its contribution to overall premium to 25–30 per cent, up from the current 6–7 per cent, while continuing to expand its reach through the bancassurance network.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 6:36 PM IST

Ageas Federal Life Insurance — a joint venture between Belgium-based Ageas Insurance International and Federal Bank — is targeting a threefold increase in premium income to nearly Rs 4,000 crore by 2028 and aims to break into the top 10 life insurers, said Jude Gomes, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, in an interaction with Business Standard. This growth will come primarily from expanding its distribution channels and strengthening its presence across the country. Gomes added that the insurer also plans to explore opportunities if a composite licence is approved, and expand its operations into GIFT
