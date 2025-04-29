Aim to expand retail book to Rs 1 trillion by FY27: PNB HF MD & CEO

PNB Housing Finance plans to expand the affordable housing portfolio named Roshni to Rs 9,500 crore from the current Rs 5,070 crore by the end of the current financial year, while it aims to grow the retail book to Rs 1 trillion by the end of FY27.

In FY26, the housing finance company plans to open 50 more branches, focusing on its expansion in the north-east region, Girish Kousgi, managing director and chief executive officer, PNB Housing Finance, told Business Standard in a telephonic interview.

Roshni, which is an affordable housing segment, will be Rs 15,000 crore by FY27. Meanwhile,