Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 01:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Aiming to consolidate leadership in electric 2W segment: TVS Motor

Aiming to consolidate leadership in electric 2W segment: TVS Motor

In the Indian electric two-two-wheeler market TVS Motor competes with the likes of Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, and Ola Electric among others

TVS Motor company

TVS Motor Company aims to consolidate its leadership in the Indian electric two-wheeler market. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 1:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

TVS Motor Company aims to consolidate its leadership in the Indian electric two-wheeler market and is looking to address evolving customer needs with the launch of its third offering, TVS Orbiter, senior company officials said on Thursday.

The company launched its new electric scooter TVS Orbiter at Rs 99,900 (ex-showroom, inclusive of PM e-Drive scheme, Bengaluru).

With six lakh happy EV riders, along with one of the largest sales and service networks across the country, TVS Motor is now the number one EV manufacturer in India, TVS Motor Company Senior Vice-President, Head Commuter and EV Business, Aniruddha Haldar said in a virtual launch of the new product.

 

"This has happened across our marquee brands like TVS iQube and TVS X...," he added.

Haldar further said, "We are committed to consolidating our leadership in the EV space, driving India's electric mobility journey with a strong foundation of trust and innovation. Guided by the evolving needs of our customers, the TVS Orbiter represents our next step in redefining urban commuting."  The TVS Orbiter is powered by a 3.1 kWh battery with a range of 158 km on single charge and has features such as cruise control, hill hold assist, a 34-litre boot space, and a host of connected features. It is aimed at the urban commuter segment.

"With TVS Orbiter, we are expanding our EV ecosystem and accelerating the adoption of electric mobility in India. We remain committed to strengthening our global presence, and offering solutions that contribute to a cleaner, sustainable, and smarter future," TVS Motor Company President, India 2W Business, Gaurav Gupta, said.

In the Indian electric two-two-wheeler market TVS Motor competes with the likes of Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp, and Ola Electric among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

gaming

A23 parent Head Digital Works moves K'taka HC against new online gaming law

R C Bhargava, Maruti Suzuki Chairman

India must not give in to US's 'bullying': Maruti Suzuki chairman

Nykaa

Nykaa's owner FSN E-Commerce eyes expansion in Britain, global markets

Adani Group

Adani Group posts record Rs 90,572 cr ebitda; leverage at 2.6x of ebitda

Electricity, Energy

Sunsure Energy, NVVN sign 500 MWh BESS pact for power supply to UPPCL

Topics : TVS Motor TVS Motor Company two wheelers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceMotilal Oswal Stock PickVisa Fraud in DelhiDuleep Trophy 2025 LiveGarena Free Fire Max code TodayDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon