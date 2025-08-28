Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Nykaa's owner FSN E-Commerce eyes expansion in Britain, global markets

Nykaa's owner FSN E-Commerce eyes expansion in Britain, global markets

FSN's UK push for Kay, which will be across 13 stores and Space NK's online platform, faces the challenge of increasing brand awareness in a very competitive cosmetics and skin care market

Products at a Nykaa Luxe store in Mumbai. Image: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

By Satviki Sanjay
 
India’s largest beauty retailer FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd., which owns the Nykaa platform, is expanding overseas business operations in an attempt to take on global cosmetics giants outside of its home market. 
 
The Mumbai-based company is launching Kay Beauty in the UK Thursday with Ulta Beauty Inc.-owned Space NK, FSN’s Co-Founder and Executive Director Adwaita Nayar said in an interview. It’s part of an effort to grow the brand — developed in partnership with Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif in 2019 — beyond India, potentially including “the US, Middle East and certain markets in Asia,”she said. 
 
 
FSN’s UK push for Kay, which will be across 13 stores and Space NK’s online platform, faces the challenge of increasing brand awareness in a very competitive cosmetics and skin care market. FSN will also be tussling with stalwarts from L’Oreal SA to Estee Lauder Cos Inc. for shelf space in these UK stores. 

Kay plans to sell a range of standard cosmetics suitable for a range of skin complexions, Nayar said. It’ll also retail specialty items such as kohl, an eyeliner-like product often used by South Asian women.
 
FSN, which had a blockbuster debut in 2021, has sought to establish a presence abroad by targeting the Middle East, partnering with United Arab Emirates-based Apparel Group and opening up a retail outlet last year in Dubai. The company has set up subsidiaries in Qatar and Oman as well.
 
Gen Z buyers 
Nykaa has grown rapidly in India as it had the first-mover advantage in the online beauty retail space. This segment has been boosted by rising purchasing power and a speedy social media adoption by Gen Z and millennial buyers. 
 
The local beauty and personal care market is expected to grow to $34 billion by 2028 from $21 billion in 2023, according to a September report by Redseer Strategy Consultants and Nykaa.
 
FSN aims to to nearly triple its gross merchandise value — a measure of sales excluding expenses — for its in-house cosmetics brands by the year ending March 2030 to ₹6,000 crore ($685 million), Nayar said.
 
Its in-house portfolio, which includes brands like Dot & Key and Nykaa Cosmetics besides Kay, racked up about ₹2,100 crore of gross merchandise value in the financial year ended March 31. 
 
Shares of the company are up almost 40 per cent this year, outperforming India’s benchmark Nifty 50 Index’s near 4 per cent gain.  
 
“We’d like to strive for profitability margins that some of the world’s best have” of around mid-teens to early-twenties, she said, without sharing details of the current profit margins for in-house brands.
 
The retailer expects newer launches to drive sales over India’s upcoming festival season, which kicks off in September, Nayar said. It’s also building out its fashion vertical and is keen on expanding a line of in-house lingerie, she added. 

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

