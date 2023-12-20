Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Air India Express to operate its inaugural flight to Ayodhya on Dec 30

The Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport at Ayodhya has an extended runway suitable for A-321/B-737 type aircraft operations

Air India Express (Wikimedia Commons)

"Air India Express is excited to commence operations from Ayodhya right after the airport opens. This underlines our commitment to enhancing connectivity from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across the country," the airline's Managing Director Aloke Singh said | (Wikimedia Commons)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2023 | 2:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India Express will operate its inaugural flight to Ayodhya from the national capital on December 30 and will commence scheduled daily service on the route from January 16.
The Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram International Airport at Ayodhya has an extended runway suitable for A-321/B-737 type aircraft operations.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In a release on Wednesday, Air India Express said the inaugural flight IX 2789 on December 30 is scheduled to depart from Delhi at 1100 hours and land in Ayodhya at 1220 hours. From Ayodhya, IX 1769 is scheduled to depart for Delhi at 1250 hours and arrive at 1410 hours.
"Air India Express is excited to commence operations from Ayodhya right after the airport opens. This underlines our commitment to enhancing connectivity from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities across the country," the airline's Managing Director Aloke Singh said.
The airline, a subsidiary of Air India, operates more than 300 flights daily. It has a fleet of 59 aircraft.
On December 14, aviation regulator DGCA issued the aerodrome licence for the upcoming Ayodhya airport, which has been developed at a cost of around Rs 350 crore by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).
IndiGo, on December 13, said it will operate the inaugural flight from the national capital to Ayodhya airport on December 30 and the commercial services will commence from January 6.
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on December 8, said the airport at Ayodhya will be ready by the end of this month and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the airport.

Also Read

Ram Mandir Trust invites PM Modi for idol consecration in January

Delhi BJP to launch invitation drive ahead of Ram Temple consecration

Ayodhya on track to become UP's 1st solar city ahead of Ram temple opening

MP to welcome devotees travelling to Ayodhya for Ram temple consecration

Ram Temple's sanctum sanctorum ready, idol consecration in Jan: Trust

At Rs 3.79 trn, PSU capex hits 52% of budget target by September end

Paytm's billionaire founder-CEO bets on young wealth to hit profit sooner

Japan's SMBC lends $120 mn to Air India to buy A350-900 aircraft

Air India borrows $120 million from Japan's SMBC to buy Airbus plane

Netherlands Tata Steel plant forces choice between public health or economy

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : air india express Ayodhya Ram temple

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2023 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveReliance IndustriesDOMS IndustriesGold Silver Price TodayInternational Human Solidarity Day 2023Uttarakhand Tunnel CollapseMitchell Starc | Pat Cummins IPL Expensive PlayerBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon