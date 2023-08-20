Confirmation

Ram Temple's sanctum sanctorum ready, idol consecration in Jan: Trust

The consecration of Ram Lalla will be carried out after the construction of the first floor of the temple, Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai said

Modi will place a 40 kg silver brick for the symbolic start of the construction that has been central to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s core agenda since 1989

Press Trust of India Haridwar (UKD)
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 11:39 PM IST
The construction of the sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya's Ram Temple is ready and Ram Lalla will be consecrated between January 16 and 24 after Makar Sankranti, a top official of the temple trust said on Sunday.
The consecration of Ram Lalla will be carried out after the construction of the first floor of the temple, Ram Mandir Teerth Kshetra Trust general secretary Champat Rai said.
Rai, who arrived here on Sunday, met saints and seers and informed them about the progress of the temple's construction. He also invited them to attend the 10-day Pran Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.
The dream of crores of Ram devotees will soon be fulfilled and after years of controversy, Ram Lalla is now going to be seated in his grand temple in Ayodhya, Rai said.
"The idol of Ram Lalla will be consecrated in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple on any date between January 16 and 24, 2024 after Makar Sankranti," Rai said.
He added that 80 per cent work of the roof of the first floor of the two-storey temple has been completed. The temple's consecration will be carried out after the construction of the first floor, he said.

Rai said that construction activities will continue amid devotees' darshan at the temple, and added that this will not cause any hindrance.
He said that, currently, saints and seers are being invited verbally, and added that formal invitations will be sent out in November.
Seers from all traditions of the country would be invited for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, he added.
President of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad Mahant Ravindra Puri said that all saints, seers and devotees of Lord Ram should attend the consecration ceremony.
Puri said he hoped that Narendra Modi would emerge victorious in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls, and become the Prime Minister again so that "India could continue on its path of development".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ram temple Uttar Pradesh Ayodhya temple

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 11:39 PM IST

