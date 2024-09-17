Air India launches $400 million upgrade to transform flying experience

Air India has announced a significant $400 million refurbishment programme to modernise 67 of its older aircraft as part of its ambitious plan to transform into a world-class airline. The programme will commence with the overhaul of 27 narrow-body Airbus A320neo planes, followed by 40 wide-body Boeing aircraft, the airline confirmed in a recent release. Phased overhaul to elevate Air India's passenger experience

The first narrow-body aircraft to undergo the upgrade is the A320neo VT-EXN, which entered the hangar on Monday. Following regulatory approvals and prototyping, VT-EXN is expected to return to commercial service by December 2024. It will join eight newly delivered A320neo aircraft already featuring upgraded interiors.

Air India plans to retrofit between three and four aircraft per month, with the refurbishment of the narrow-body fleet expected to be completed by mid-2025. The wide-body Boeing 787 and 777 planes will also undergo comprehensive upgrades, starting in early 2025.

“The commencement of the interior refit of the narrow-body fleet marks a critical milestone in our journey to enhance our customers' flying experience,” said Campbell Wilson, Air India’s Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

“This upgrade is essential to Air India's transformation into a world-class airline," he added.

Luxury meets functionality: What passengers can expect

Air India's refurbished A320neo aircraft will feature a new three-cabin layout: Business Class, Premium Economy, and Economy.

Business Class will offer eight luxurious 40-inch seats with adjustable armrests, reclining features, and charging ports. Premium Economy will feature 24 spacious seats with 32-inch legroom, while Economy will provide 132 comfortable seats with ergonomic designs and additional legroom.

Passengers can expect upgraded amenities, including modern lighting, USB Type A and C ports for charging devices, and new carpets and upholstery reflecting Air India's fresh design. Over 15,000 new-generation seats will be installed across the three classes to enhance the in-flight experience.

The wide-body Boeing aircraft will also receive premium upgrades, with top-quality seats and state-of-the-art inflight entertainment systems. The designs are already finalised, and Air India is working with manufacturers to expedite production.

Strategic move amid growing competition

The revamp comes as Air India ramps up its international operations amid stiff competition from global carriers. As disposable incomes rise in India, passengers are increasingly seeking more premium travel options, making these upgrades a timely investment for the airline.

This significant refurbishment coincides with the upcoming merger between Air India and Vistara, another Tata Group airline. Singapore Airlines, which holds a 25.1 per cent stake in Vistara, recently received approval from the Indian government for the merger. The deal is expected to be finalised by the end of 2024, positioning Air India as a stronger player in the aviation sector.

Starting November 12, Air India will handle Vistara’s aircraft and passengers, further consolidating operations and paving the way for a unified brand.