Fire at data centre likely cause of India-wide outage for Jio users: Report

A fire at a data centre at India's largest telecom carrier Reliance Jio caused a nationwide network outage for its users on Tuesday, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Website Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, showed more than 10,000 Jio users have reported the issue.

The website also showed that more than half of the affected users were facing issues related to their mobile network, while others had mobile internet and broadband-related complaints.

"The fire has been brought under control and the servers should restart operations soon," the person said on condition of anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media.