Airbus gets DGCA approval for new generation H160 helicopter in India

Airbus has received approval from aviation regulator DGCA for its new generation H160 helicopter in India

A multi-role helicopter, H160 can be used for offshore transportation, emergency medical services, private and business aviation and public services, among others (Photo: Bloomberg)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

Airbus has received approval from aviation regulator DGCA for its new generation H160 helicopter in India.
More than 100 helicopters of Airbus, including the single-engine H125, are being operated by various entities in the country.
In a release on Thursday, Airbus said its H160 helicopter has been granted the letter of type acceptance by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) that will pave the way for its entry into the Indian market.
A multi-role helicopter, H160 can be used for offshore transportation, emergency medical services, private and business aviation and public services, among others.
Sunny Guglani, Head of Airbus Helicopters, Airbus India and South Asia, said the DGCA approval paves the way for the introduction of the world's most modern helicopter in India starting with a corporate customer followed by the potential deployment for other types of missions.
"Airbus Helicopters is committed to developing a holistic helicopter ecosystem in India, including bringing the most advanced helicopter platforms to India, developing localO capabilities and, as we announced in January this year, by starting to produce helicopters in India, he said.
Apart from H125, Airbus' H130 and H145 are already being operated by various players in India.

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 4:20 PM IST

