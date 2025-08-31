Airtel builds 6 AI agents, 'Thanks app' to transform customer search

India’s second-largest telecom services provider (TSP) Bharti Airtel is quietly building its own artificial intelligence (AI) agents across functions, such as buying, billing, payments and customer care that are used by its customer base of more than 380 million every day.

Over the last 18 months, the company has been experimenting with AI and has also actively begun integrating it within its operations over the past couple of quarters.

Six individual AI agents are being built on top of its proprietary data platform, which are being housed under its wholly-owned subsidiary Xtelify.

According to people aware of the plans, the