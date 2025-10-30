BFSI Summit 2025 LIVE updates: Need for clarity on regulations in crypto sector, says Dilip Chenoy
BFSI Summit Day 2 updates: The summit, scheduled from October 29 to 31, will bring together top policymakers, CEOs, and industry experts for a series of keynote addresses, fireside chats
BFSI Summit 2025: The Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025, India’s largest financial sector forum, will bring together leading policymakers, regulators, and industry executives in Mumbai from October 29 to 31.
Organised by Business Standard, the three-day summit will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, and fireside conversations, serving as a platform for strategic dialogue on the future of India’s financial ecosystem.
With over 120 speakers scheduled to share their perspectives, the summit will open with a session featuring M Nagaraju, secretary, Department of Financial Services. Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran is also expected to address participants.
Delegates can look forward to in-depth sessions and thematic discussions covering banking, insurance, mutual funds, fintech, and housing finance. The event aims to offer a holistic view of India’s financial landscape, highlighting both present challenges and emerging opportunities.
Proceedings will commence on October 29 with a conversation with M Nagaraju, secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, that will set the tone for the summit. This will be followed by a fireside chat with State Bank of India Chairman CS Setty.
10:32 AM
Insurance is not a luxury but a basic life necessity: Mahesh Balasubramanian
Insurance is an essential part of life and should not be viewed as a luxury or lifestyle choice, Mahesh Balasubramanian, Managing Director of Kotak Life Insurance, said. “It’s often forgotten that insurance is not optional; it’s a basic necessity,” he underlined.
10:22 AM
It is high time we look at regulations, says Sumit Gupta, CEO, CoinDCX
"If we don't do it today, then we will lose out," Sumit Gupta, CEO, CoinDCX, said.
10:15 AM
BFSI update: Need to have clarity about regulations, says Dilip Chenoy, chairperson, Bharat Web3 Association
By delaying regulation in this sector, you are putting companies in the country at a disadvantage and encouraging them to look at avenues outside India, says Dilip Chenoy, chairperson, Bharat Web3 Association.
10:07 AM
BS BFSI Summit 2025 LIVE: Top bankers and regulators share insights at Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit
9:56 AM
BS BFSI Summit 2025 LIVE: Day 2 of the BFSI Insight Summit is here
