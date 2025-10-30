Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 10:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / BFSI Summit 2025 LIVE updates: Need for clarity on regulations in crypto sector, says Dilip Chenoy
Live

BFSI Summit 2025 LIVE updates: Need for clarity on regulations in crypto sector, says Dilip Chenoy

BFSI Summit Day 2 updates: The summit, scheduled from October 29 to 31, will bring together top policymakers, CEOs, and industry experts for a series of keynote addresses, fireside chats

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Dilip Chenoy, Chairperson, Bharat Web3 Association

Dilip Chenoy, chairperson, Bharat Web3 Association speaking at BS BFSI Summit 2025

BFSI Summit 2025: The Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit 2025, India’s largest financial sector forum, will bring together leading policymakers, regulators, and industry executives in Mumbai from October 29 to 31.
 
Organised by Business Standard, the three-day summit will feature keynote addresses, panel discussions, and fireside conversations, serving as a platform for strategic dialogue on the future of India’s financial ecosystem. 
 
With over 120 speakers scheduled to share their perspectives, the summit will open with a session featuring M Nagaraju, secretary, Department of Financial Services. Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran is also expected to address participants.
 
Delegates can look forward to in-depth sessions and thematic discussions covering banking, insurance, mutual funds, fintech, and housing finance. The event aims to offer a holistic view of India’s financial landscape, highlighting both present challenges and emerging opportunities.
 
Proceedings will commence on October 29 with a conversation with M Nagaraju, secretary, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, that will set the tone for the summit. This will be followed by a fireside chat with State Bank of India Chairman CS Setty.
 
10:32 AM

Insurance is not a luxury but a basic life necessity: Mahesh Balasubramanian

Insurance is an essential part of life and should not be viewed as a luxury or lifestyle choice, Mahesh Balasubramanian, Managing Director of Kotak Life Insurance, said.  “It’s often forgotten that insurance is not optional; it’s a basic necessity,” he underlined.
10:22 AM

It is high time we look at regulations, says Sumit Gupta, CEO, CoinDCX

"If we don't do it today, then we will lose out," Sumit Gupta, CEO, CoinDCX, said.
10:15 AM

BFSI update: Need to have clarity about regulations, says Dilip Chenoy, chairperson, Bharat Web3 Association

By delaying regulation in this sector, you are putting companies in the country at a disadvantage and encouraging them to look at avenues outside India, says Dilip Chenoy, chairperson, Bharat Web3 Association. 
 
10:07 AM

BS BFSI Summit 2025 LIVE: Top bankers and regulators share insights at Business Standard BFSI Insight Summit

9:56 AM

BS BFSI Summit 2025 LIVE: Day 2 of the BFSI Insight Summit is here

Connect with us on WhatsApp
Topics : Business Standard BFSI Summit BFSI Insurance Personal Finance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenStudds Accessories IPO OpenUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon