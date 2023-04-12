Airtel gripe vicious, aims to defame our user-friendly tariffs: Jio to Trai

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) has written to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) stating that a recent complaint against it by rival Bharti Airtel is a deliberate and malicious attempt to defame RJILs consumer-friendly tariffs. RJIL has also asked TRAI to warn Airtel against 'making such frivolous complaints in future'.
The move is in response to Bharti Airtel's recent request to TRAI, asking it to bring content aired through broadband under the regulatory fold and keep a check on discriminatory bundling tactics.
The company had recently approached TRAI, seeking a one-service-one rate system that prohibits differential pricing by telecom operators for content on their apps if the same content is available on DTH and Cable TV channels, the Financial Express had reported on Tuesday.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or
Also Read
Why free IPL on Jio vs paid on Disney? Airtel seeks Trai intervention
Should you buy, sell or hold Bharti Airtel post September quarter numbers?
IPL 2023 starts today: Watch in 4k, 12 languages on JioCinema; details here
IPL 2023: Digital viewers on opening weekend top total viewership in 2022
IPL 2023 FAQ pack: New, old, and everything one must know before season 16
Raj Neervannan-cofounded AlphaSense raises $100 million, bullish on India
MRF second strongest tyre brand in the world: Brand Finance report
RIL readies $2.4-3 bn Infra Investment Trust for retail warehousing assets
Nestle India declares interim dividend of Rs 27/share, fixes record date
Apple supplier Foxconn to start construction of its Karnataka plant in May
Bharti Airtel
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y