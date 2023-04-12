close

Airtel gripe vicious, aims to defame our user-friendly tariffs: Jio to Trai

Bharti Airtel recent requested Trai to bring content aired via broadband under the regulatory fold and keep a check on discriminatory bundling tactics

Subhayan Chakraborty New Delhi
JioCinema
JioCinema

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2023 | 3:04 PM IST
Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL) has written to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) stating that a recent complaint against it by rival Bharti Airtel is a deliberate and malicious attempt to defame RJILs consumer-friendly tariffs. RJIL has also asked TRAI to warn Airtel against 'making such frivolous complaints in future'.
The move is in response to Bharti Airtel's recent request to TRAI, asking it to bring content aired through broadband under the regulatory fold and keep a check on discriminatory bundling tactics.
The company had recently approached TRAI, seeking a one-service-one rate system that prohibits differential pricing by telecom operators for content on their apps if the same content is available on DTH and Cable TV channels, the Financial Express had reported on Tuesday.
Last Updated:

Topics : Bharti Airtel | Reliance Jio | Telecom Regulator Authority of India | Department of Telecommunications | Indian Premier League | TRAI

First Published: Apr 12 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

