Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Airtel prepays dues of Rs 7,904 cr for spectrum acquisition in 2012, 2015

The consolidated net debt for the company, including the impact of leases, declined to Rs 2,04,646 crore as of March 31, 2024, from Rs 2,13,126.4 crore as of March 31, 2024

airtel bharti airtel

Airtel acquired spectrum worth Rs 8.67 crore in 2012 and Rs 29,129 crore in 2015 auction.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Friday said it has prepaid the entire dues of Rs 7,904 crore for the spectrum it acquired in 2012 and 2015 to the Department of Telecom.
Airtel acquired spectrum worth Rs 8.67 crore in 2012 and Rs 29,129 crore in 2015 auction.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Bharti Airtel...said that it has prepaid Rs 7,904 crore to the Department of Telecom. With this, the Company has fully prepaid all deferred liabilities pertaining to spectrum acquired in the auction of the year 2012 and 2015, which were at the highest interest cost of 9.75 and 10 per cent, respectively," the company said in a statement.
The consolidated net debt for the company, including the impact of leases, declined to Rs 2,04,646 crore as of March 31, 2024, from Rs 2,13,126.4 crore as of March 31, 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Airtel spectrum

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayKuwait FireG7 Summit 2024 LIVELatest News LIVEDelhi Water CrisisGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon