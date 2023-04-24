close

Airtel teams up with Secure Meters to deploy NB-IoT powered smart meters

Airtel's NB-IoT platform is future-ready and is scalable to 5G, the telco said in a release

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Airtel, Sunil Mittal

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 5:32 PM IST
Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday announced its partnership with Secure Meters for deploying Narrow Band-Internet of Things (NB-IoT) services to power 1.3 million homes in Bihar via a smart meter solution.

The telco said this deployment will be India's first NB-IoT solution on a narrow band with a fall-back option that will work on 2G and 4G, and ensure real-time connectivity and uninterrupted transfer of critical data.

NB-IoT is a low-power, wide area, radio network technology which enables a wide variety of IoT devices and services, including smart meters.

Airtel's NB-IoT platform is future-ready and is scalable to 5G, the telco said in a release.

Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO of Airtel Business, informed that IoT is one of the fastest-growing business segments for Airtel Business.

"This venture into NB-IoT strengthens our credentials as the largest cellular IoT player in the country and places us firmly as a partner of choice for Discoms looking to invest in smart meters. We look forward to being an active player in India's energy transition," Chitkara said.

Ananya Singhal, Joint MD - Secure Meters, said: "With Airtel's support, we were able to seamlessly connect and monitor our meters, resulting in greater efficiency and cost savings for secure and for our customers in North Bihar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bharti Airtel smart meters Bihar

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 5:32 PM IST

