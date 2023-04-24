Delhi HC asks CCI to take up ADIF's complaints against Google by April 26



The move is being seen as a relief to digital start-ups in the country. The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to take up the three applications filed by the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) against Google's user choice billing system (UCB) before April 26. The new billing system will go into effect on April 26.



ADIF had alleged that the tech giant was engaging in anti-competitive conduct by implementing the UCB policy. It added that the company was taking advantage of CCI lacking quorum to look into the industry body's complaints against the tech giant. ADIF had earlier sought directions from the High Court to the competition regulator to invoke the "Doctrine of Necessity" to consider three applications. ADIF represents startups like Paytm, Matrimony, MapmyIndia and TrulyMadly.



"There is no impediment, legal or otherwise, in directing the CCI to take up the applications under section 42 of the Act as filed by the petitioner for hearing and considering the same in accordance with the law on or before April 26, 2023," the order said, as reported by BusinessLine (BL). The single-judge bench, however, did not pass any stay on the implementation of UCB from April 26.

