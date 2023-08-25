Confirmation

AIX Connect, Air India Express announce harmonised grades ahead of merger

The new compensation for the two carriers marks a significant step forward, ensuring that the remuneration and benefits offered by the airlines are market-competitive, it said

air india express

air india express

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 11:21 PM IST
Air India Express and AIX Connect on Friday announced new harmonised grades, compensation and benefits for the two companies ahead of their merger.
The new structure streamlines grades and career pathways, enabling greater transparency and career progression opportunities for all employees, and is aligned with the recently rolled out structure and grades at Air India, a statement said.
The new compensation for the two carriers marks a significant step forward, ensuring that the remuneration and benefits offered by the airlines are market-competitive, it said.
The two airlines, the statement said, are focused on attracting and retaining the best talent across functions.
Tata group has announced the merger of low-cost airline AIX Connect with Air India Express.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : air india express civil aviation sector

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 11:21 PM IST

