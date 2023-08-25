AIX Connect, Air India Express announce harmonised grades ahead of merger

Air India Express and AIX Connect on Friday announced new harmonised grades, compensation and benefits for the two companies ahead of their merger.
The new structure streamlines grades and career pathways, enabling greater transparency and career progression opportunities for all employees, and is aligned with the recently rolled out structure and grades at Air India, a statement said.
The new compensation for the two carriers marks a significant step forward, ensuring that the remuneration and benefits offered by the airlines are market-competitive, it said.
The two airlines, the statement said, are focused on attracting and retaining the best talent across functions.
Tata group has announced the merger of low-cost airline AIX Connect with Air India Express.
Also Read
AIX Connect gets regulatory nod to operate flights under Air India Express
Air India makes $200 mn initial investment for digital system modernisation
Odisha triple train crash one of deadliest in Indian Railways history
Falaknuma Express catches fire in Telangana's Yadadri, passengers evacuated
Maharashtra's 3rd Vande Bharat Express to now halt at four stations
Japan's SoftBank will likely sell shares in India's Zomato: Report
DGCA inspection finds lapses in Air India's internal safety audits
DefMin inks Rs 19,000 cr contract with HSL for 5 fleet support ships
IndiGrid completes acquisition of Virescent Renewable Energy Trust
AstraZeneca sues US govt over Medicare drug price negotiation plans
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)