close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Alibaba plans cloud computing unit spin-off; logistics arms to go public

Alibaba's board of directors approved the full spin-off of the cloud computing unit via a stock dividend distribution to shareholders, the company said

AP Hong Kong
Alibaba

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 9:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Alibaba plans to spin-off of its cloud computing business and said on Thursday that its logistics and grocery units will explore initial public offerings as the Chinese e-commerce company kickstarts a restructuring of its operations in hopes of spurring growth.

The company in March announced plans to reshape itself into six business divisions with plans to allow all but its core e-commerce business to raise external capital and go public.

In an earnings call Thursday, Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said that the Alibaba plans to fully spin off its cloud computing unit and complete a public listing in the next 12 months, allowing it to optimise operations, Zhang said.

Alibaba's board of directors approved the full spin-off of the cloud computing unit via a stock dividend distribution to shareholders, the company said.

Zhang also said that Freshippo, its groceries arm, as well as logistics arm Cainiao, are ready to go public.

Alibaba's board has approved plans to begin Freshippo's IPO process and Cainiao will explore an IPO in the next 12 to 18 months, he said.

Also Read

Alibaba Group's global online commerce arm weighs US IPO, says report

AWS upbeat on India, sees massive headroom for growth in cloud adoption

China's Alibaba Group sells its entire remaining 3.4% stake in Paytm

Alibaba's faded rally signals grim outlook as restoring it will be a battle

AWS, Microsoft, Google capture 64% Cloud services market share globally

Flipkart's double-digit growth helps Walmart sales jump 13% at $26.8 bn

Govt tells Pratt & Whitney to get grounded planes 'up and running'

Dispute between two promoters not to impact corporate performance: Hikal

PNB Housing Finance Q4 net rises 65% to Rs 279 cr on improved margins, NII

Container Corporation of India announces FY23 dividend of Rs 2 per share

Other units such as Alibaba's international digital commerce group, which operates Singapore-based e-commerce platform Lazada, will also explore raising external capital as it seeks to expand globally.

Alibaba Group Holding on Thursday posted a lower-than-expected 2 per cent rise in revenue for the quarter ended March, suggesting that spending has been slow to bounce back in China since the removal of COVID-19 restrictions amid slowing economic growth.

The company reported revenues of 208.2 billion yuan (USD 29.6 billion) for its March quarter.

It also reversed losses from the same quarter last year, posting a net income of 23.5 billion yuan (USD 3.3 billion) due to one-off gains from its equity investments.

Revenue from its China commerce business Alibaba's largest business unit by revenue declined 3 per cent compared with the same period last year. Its cloud computing unit also declined 2 per cent in revenue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Alibaba Cloud computing Alibaba Group

First Published: May 18 2023 | 9:55 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Shein is ready to make its second entry into India with Reliance Retail

Shein
2 min read

Alibaba plans cloud computing unit spin-off; logistics arms to go public

Alibaba
2 min read

Bata India's profit rises to Rs 656.23 mn on lower costs, higher demand

bata, retailers, shoes, shops
2 min read

Flipkart's double-digit growth helps Walmart sales jump 13% at $26.8 bn

walmart
4 min read

Govt tells Pratt & Whitney to get grounded planes 'up and running'

The Pratt & Whitney PurePower PW1100G-JM jet engine of an Airbus A320neo. (Photo: Bloomberg)
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

SBI Q4 results: Profit rises 83% YoY to Rs 16,695 crore, beats estimate

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

ITC Q4FY23 net profit rises 21.1%, declares dividend of Rs 9.5/ share

ITC
2 min read

Tata Elxsi Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 26% to Rs 202 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

IndiGo reports net profit of Rs 919.2 crore in Q4FY23, revenue up 76%

Indigo
1 min read

Patriarch Srichand Hinduja's death puts spotlight on $14 bn family feud

Gopichand Hinduja
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon