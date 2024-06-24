Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

All permanent workers of Britannia's Kolkata unit take voluntary retirement

Despite this significant workforce change, a company official claimed that there would be no material impact on the business operations of Britannia Industries

Britannia Industries

Britannia Industries

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

FMCG major Britannia Industries Ltd said all permanent workers at its Taratala factory in Kolkata have accepted the voluntary retirement scheme (VRS).
Despite this significant workforce change, a company official claimed that there would be no material impact on the business operations of Britannia Industries.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
However, according to senior CITU leader Gautam Ray, production has been stopped at the plant.
"There has been no production at the Taratala plant for over 20 days. All 122 permanent employees have accepted VRS, and negotiations are ongoing for 250 contractual workers," said senior CITU leader Gautam Ray.
Britannia did not respond to PTI's queries on stopping the production.
The Taratala plant, one of Britannia's oldest biscuit manufacturing units, has been operational for over seven decades.
According to sources, the Britannia management offered Rs 13 lakh to employees with up to 5 years and 11 months of remaining job tenure, Rs 18.5 lakh for employees with 6 to 10 years of remaining tenure, and Rs 22.25 lakh for those with more than 10 years remaining.
The development has also triggered speculation about a possible shutdown of the unit.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Britannia Britannia Industries Kolkata Retirement schemes FMCG companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInternational Yoga Day 2024Weather Update TodayLatest News LIVENEET-UG 2024 Row UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon