IPL 2024: KKR vs LSG head-to-head, Kolkata pitch report, weather forecast

In match 28 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 14 (Sunday) starting at 3:30 pm IST.

The Super Giants has the only game at the Eden Gardens between the two sides which took place in IPL 2023. Both the teams are coming on the back of a loss each.

KKR vs LSG Head to head in IPL history

Kolkata and Lucknow have played against each other in only three matches. Lucknow have dominated the meetings between the two sides, winning all the matches. Kolkata would look to achieve their first victory when they host Lucknow.

Total matches played: 3

Lucknow Super Giants won: 3

Kolkata Knight Riders won: 0

No result: 0





KKR vs LSG Head-t0-head at different venues



P KKR LSG At Venues Dr DY Patil Sports Academy 1 - 1 Eden Gardens 1 - 1 Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium 1 - 1 In Countries India 3 - 3 Abandoned: 0KKR vs LSG Head-t0-head at different venues

KKR vs LSG head-to-head in Kolkata

Matches played: 1 Matches played: 1

Lucknow Super Giants: 1

Kolkata Knight Riders: 0

KKR vs LSG head-to-head in Lucknow

Matches played: 00

Lucknow Super Giants:00

Kolkata Knight Riders: 00

Eden Gardens IPL record

City Kolkata Country India First Match 20/04/08 Last T20 Match 23/03/24 Matches Played 87 Matches Won Batting First 36 (41.38%) Matches Won Batting Second 51 (58.62%) Matches Won Winning Toss 46 (52.87%) Matches Won Losing Toss 41 (47.13%) Matches with No Result 0 (0.00%) Highest Individual Innings 112* R M Patidar (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 25/05/2022 v Lucknow Super Giants Best Bowling 5/19 S P Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) 15/04/2012 v Punjab Kings Highest Team Innings 235/4 (Chennai Super Kings) 23/04/2023 v Kolkata Knight Riders Lowest Team Innings 49 (Royal Challengers Bangalore) 23/04/2017 v Kolkata Knight Riders Highest Run Chase Achieved 188/4 (Mumbai Indians)

18/6 (Gujarat Lions) 13/04/2016 v Kolkata Knight Riders

21/04/2017 v Kolkata Knight Riders Average Runs per Wicket 27.48 Average Runs per Over 8.32 Average Score Batting First 160.53

Kolkata pitch report for KKR vs LSG match

In the first match of IPL 2024 that took place at Eden Gardens, runs galore as Heinrich Klaasen nearly took Hyderabad home against the hosts. However, to once again expect a similar wicket, that too in a day game would not be right. A lot of spin would be on offer this time around as Knight Riders boast three quality spinners.

Kolkata weather forecast during KKR vs LSG IPL match

There are going to be no clouds in the sky in Kolkata on April 14. However, the temperatures will be between 36 and 32 degrees Celsius. The humidity will increase from 33 per cent at 3 pm to 50 per cent at 7 pm IST, according to accuweather.com.