close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Alliance, Zuno tie up to provide personal accident covers to Ola drivers

The initiative, which aims to reach 200,000 Ola drivers across the country, has been powered by Alyve Health platform

Karthik Jerome New Delhi
bike taxi services, Ola bike taxi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 6:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Alliance General insurance Brokers has collaborated with Zuno General Insurance and Ola to provide personal insurance covers to Ola drivers across the country. Through this initiative, Alliance aims to provide daily insurance protection to about 200,000 Ola drivers while they are on duty.
This facility has been powered by the Alyve Health platform, a comprehensive health benefits platform that enables seamless connection to healthcare providers right from the driver app. In the event of an unforeseen event such as an accident, Ola drivers/family members may receive coverage benefits such as death, hospitalisation including OPD (outpatient department) costs, income protection against viral infections and accidental hospitalisation, child education coverage, etc. The policy also covers the driver's family in case of sudden death due to homicide. There have been cases in which insurance claims were filed against the driver's family when the driver was killed on the job. At any point of time, 200,000 drivers can contact trusted and experienced doctors 24x7.

Ola has sponsored the premiums for its riders with a coverage of Rs 5 lakh according to Pranshu Diwan, Sr Director, Ola Insure.
"Ola has sponsored the entire premium for its drivers, and Alliance Insurance Brokers ensures smooth and seamless insurance coverage in three categories: cab rides, three-wheeler and two-wheeler rides. A sum of Rs 5 lakh has been provided as insurance cover for death, Rs 1,000 per day under hospi-cash and Rs 30,000 under OPD treatment, child education, etc, in addition to other benefits, including 24x7 doctor tele-consultation services," he said.

Stressing on the importance of preventive action, Arvind Kumar Sharma, Associate Director, Alliance Insurance Brokers, said, “Our partnership with Ola enables us to take healthcare to lakhs of drivers, a community at high risk that is always on the move and needs such instant care. Preventive action can potentially save the drivers many days of hospital stay and enable them to earn consistent and predictable incomes. There are a number of drivers who meet with accidents and other challenges on a daily basis during duty hours. It gives me immense satisfaction to design the best risk solutions for this group. We are protecting almost 200,000 drivers on a daily basis, ensuring their end-to-end financial protection. We are soon looking at more such associations and tie-ups."

Also Read

Ola Electric crosses 1 lakh production mark, says CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

We are not here to have a nice time: CEO Aggarwal about Ola's work culture

Ola Cabs starts laying-off employees; issues pink slips to 200 people

Ola Electric unveils 5 electric motorcycles, launch planned next year

Ola shuts in-car infotainment service launched in 2016 as global first

Amul India's former MD Sodhi joins Reliance Retail's grocery division

Walmart bets on supply-chain automation, dangles profit potential

Google-owned YouTube adds dedicated 'Podcasts' tab to channel pages

State-owned CIL aims to supply 610 MT coal to power plants in FY24

Poonawalla Fincorp registers highest disbursement of Rs 6,370 cr in Q4 FY23

Topics : Accident cover | Ola

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 6:49 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Waaree Renewable Tech bags order to build 221.8 MW solar power project

solar projects
1 min read

Amp Energy to set up 1 GW capacity under PLI scheme for manufacturing

Solar Energy, Renewable Energy, Green Energy
2 min read

IKF Finance raises Rs 250 cr from Accion's Digital Transformation Fund

fundraising
2 min read

Smartr Logistics looking to raise $30 mn in Series A funding by August

Smartr Logistics
3 min read

Speciale Invest announces new Rs 200 crore fund for deep tech start-ups

tech
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

JP Morgan puts HCL on 'negative catalyst watch' ahead of Q4 results

JPMorgan Chase Tower
2 min read
Premium

Hikal ownership dispute: Kalyani family spar over 1993 agreement

Baba Kalyani
5 min read
Premium

More directors paid Rs 1 lakh per board meeting than before pandemic

Just a few days before Invesco’s notice, proxy advisory firm Institutional Investors Advisory Services (IIAS) had asked Zee shareholders to vote against Kurien and Chokhani.
4 min read
Premium

Mankind Pharma plans to brand medicines with API quality assurance

Mankind Pharma Vice-Chairman and MD Rajeev Juneja
4 min read

Havells India partners with Swedish tech startup Blixt Tech AB

havells
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon