Amazon India announces zero-referral fees on over 125 million products

In addition, Amazon reduced Easy Ship fees by over 20 per cent for products priced below ₹300. Easy Ship allows sellers to store products on their own premises, while Amazon handles pickup and delivery, making it a preferred choice for sellers starting or scaling up their e-commerce journey due to its lower upfront logistics costs. Sellers shipping multiple units in a single box can also see savings of up to 90 per cent on selling fees for the second unit, further improving overall savings. The revised fees will come into effect from March 16.

“Building on the strong impact of last year’s fee reductions, we are now expanding that commitment to benefit a much larger cohort of sellers. This move is designed to make selling on Amazon.in more lucrative and simpler particularly for small businesses and entrepreneurs in Tier-II and Tier-III cities,” said Amit Nanda, director, selling partner services, Amazon India. “By eliminating referral fees across over 1,800 categories covering over 12.5 crore products, and reducing logistics costs, sellers can save up to 70 per cent in fees. Together, these changes reflect Amazon’s continued effort to pass operational efficiencies back to sellers and customers.”

Ashish Agarwal, cofounder, Earthen Story, and a seller on Amazon India, said: “As a small business in Bengaluru, every rupee counts — and we have been relentlessly aggressive on Amazon ads, inventory optimisation, and every growth lever to scale fast. When Amazon axed referral fees on products under ₹300 last year, it was a game changer: it suddenly made low-priced heroes like single-seed packs, moringa powders, and specialty flours viable to sell profitably for the first time. No more sidelining these high-demand items — we listed them aggressively, and the savings let us crank up ad spends like never before, now that pricing finally pencils out. The result? 50 per cent explosive growth, with more momentum to conquer even bigger categories. For hustlers like us, this wasn’t just a fee tweak; it was pure rocket fuel giving us the edge to dominate.”