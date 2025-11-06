Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 04:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amazon MX Player doubles users' time spent on CTV, mobile viewing

Amazon MX Player doubles users' time spent on CTV, mobile viewing

Amazon MX Player has doubled its viewing time on CTVs and mobile devices through hit shows like Rise and Fall and a focus on unscripted entertainment and AI-driven innovation

Amazon on Monday announced the acquisition of select assets of MX Player, including the MX Player app to merge with its ad-supported video-on-demand (AVoD) service, Amazon miniTV.
In October 2024, e-commerce giant Amazon acquired select assets of MX Player, including the app, to merge with its ad-supported video-on-demand (AVoD) service, Amazon miniTV, creating Amazon MX Player. (Photo: Company website)

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Amazon’s advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) platform, Amazon MX Player, has doubled its viewer engagement on connected television (CTV) and mobile devices, driven by mass entertainment content across original series, reality shows, and its microdrama segment, MX Fatafat.
 
How much has viewing time increased on Amazon MX Player?
 
Karan Bedi, head of Amazon MX Player, told Business Standard that since its launch last year, the platform’s minutes per user per day on CTVs have jumped to 80 minutes from 40 minutes. For mobile devices — the platform’s largest user segment — viewing time per user per day has risen to 50 minutes
