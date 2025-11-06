Amazon MX Player doubles users' time spent on CTV, mobile viewing

Amazon’s advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) platform, Amazon MX Player, has doubled its viewer engagement on connected television (CTV) and mobile devices, driven by mass entertainment content across original series, reality shows, and its microdrama segment, MX Fatafat.

How much has viewing time increased on Amazon MX Player?

Karan Bedi, head of Amazon MX Player, told Business Standard that since its launch last year, the platform’s minutes per user per day on CTVs have jumped to 80 minutes from 40 minutes. For mobile devices — the platform’s largest user segment — viewing time per user per day has risen to 50 minutes