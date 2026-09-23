Amazon opens first fulfilment, sort centres in Varanasi for festive season

Amazon has launched its first fulfilment centre and sort centre in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi ahead of the festive season, the company said in a statement.

According to Amazon, the new fulfilment centre has a storage capacity of one lakh cubic feet, while the sort centre spans 13,000 square feet. The facilities will help speed up deliveries to customers in Varanasi and nearby areas and create hundreds of local jobs. The new facilities are being operated by logistics industry partner firms, the company said in the statement on Tuesday.

"With the expansion, Amazon now has two fulfilment centres, five sort centres and 170 last-mile delivery stations across Uttar Pradesh," it said.

Amazon said the Varanasi expansion is part of its nationwide network expansion, involving 20 new fulfilment centres, six sort centres and 150 last-mile delivery stations.

The company said the expansion has increased its total storage capacity by 50 per cent to 64 million cubic feet and sorting space by 25 per cent to three million square feet.

"This year, we are investing more than Rs 2,800 crore in strengthening our operations network, improving technology and the safety, health and financial well-being of our employees," said Abhinav Singh, Amazon Operations Vice President for India, APAC, Middle East, Turkiye and Africa.

The company said the investment has enabled products to be delivered on the same day in 30 per cent more cities compared with last year.

Amazon said it has also announced 1.6 lakh seasonal jobs across 400 cities for the festive season, including several tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

It said its Amazon Now quick-commerce service is currently available through more than 750 stores in over 55 cities, offering deliveries in minutes.