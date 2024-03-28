Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Amazon Prime Video's fresh line-up is aimed at attracting new audiences

Amazon Prime Video's new line-up speaks of a streaming service sure of where it is and where it wants to go

amazon prime, honey boney
Premium

Citadel: Honey Bunny and new season of Suzhal-The Vortex will soon be up for streaming on Amazon Prime.

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar Pune
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 12:18 AM IST
Two hundred years after the Apocalypse, people who live in luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind. 
 
They are shocked to discover a complex and violent universe.
 
Fallout, a show based on a post-apocalyptic role-playing video game, will premiere worldwide on Amazon Prime Video this April. It is one among the 69 series and films — original and licensed —announced last week at a star-studded event in Mumbai by Amazon Prime Video, India. That is up from 40 titles in 2022.
 
“India has the largest slate of local original content outside the

Also Read

AI-powered Video Boost rolls out on Pixel 8 Pro: Guide on how to use it

Amazon Prime Videos ends Dolby Vision, Atmos support on basic plans in US

Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Offers on Apple, Samsung, other smartphones

India has over 800 mn internet users; most use tech for OTT services: Study

Nearly 86% internet users access OTT audio and video services in India

Defence major Israel Aerospace Industries opens Indian subsidiary in Delhi

GOCL to monetise 264 acres of land parcel in Kukatpally for Rs 3,402 crore

Bhel gets Rs 4,000 crore order for 1600 MW thermal project from Adani Power

NHPC board approves proposal for raising Rs 6,100 cr funds through NCDs

Nayara Energy appoints Alessandro Des Dorides as chief executive officer

Topics : Amazon Prime Video OTT users

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 12:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodaySamsung Galaxy Tab S6 LiteLok Sabha Election LiveSRH vs MI Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon