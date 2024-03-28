Amazon Prime Video's fresh line-up is aimed at attracting new audiences

Two hundred years after the Apocalypse, people who live in luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind.
They are shocked to discover a complex and violent universe.
Fallout, a show based on a post-apocalyptic role-playing video game, will premiere worldwide on Amazon Prime Video this April. It is one among the 69 series and films — original and licensed —announced last week at a star-studded event in Mumbai by Amazon Prime Video, India. That is up from 40 titles in 2022.
“India has the largest slate of local original content outside the