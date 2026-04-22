Amazon seized 15 million counterfeit products in 2025 using AI tools

It has weeded out over 15 million counterfeit products in 2025, according to the report released on Wednesday that outlines how the ecommerce giant protects customers, sellers, and brands across its global marketplace.

From anti-counterfeiting and product safety to scam prevention and review integrity, as well as organised retail crime, the report highlights the etailer's efforts to remove bad actors.

Amazon’s Counterfeit Crimes Unit has pursued more than 32,000 bad actors through lawsuits and criminal referrals across 14 countries since 2020, according to the report. In 2025 alone, the etailer identified, seized, and disposed of over 15 million counterfeit products. It has also worked with partners to intercept millions of stolen goods linked to organised retail crime.

Amazon also emphasized its use of artificial intelligence (AI) to prevent fraud. In one case, its early warning system detected and blocked counterfeit listings targeting a viral product eight days before the brand owner reported the issue. The company added that all new sellers must now complete a verification process before being allowed to sell on its platform.

The e-commerce platform has also taken initiatives to combat fake reviews and scams. In 2025, Amazon shut down more than 100 websites linked to review fraud and scams. Over 40 fake review brokers have ceased operations as a result of legal actions taken by Amazon, according to the report.

Proactive measures increased phishing URL takedowns by more than 10 per cent and helped prevent millions of scam calls impersonating Amazon globally.

Amazon analyses more than 90 million customer interactions each week, including reviews, complaints, and customer service contacts, according to the report.

“Our goal is to protect the store for customers, brands, and sellers alike. But we understand policies designed to protect customers can sometimes create friction for sellers trying to grow their business. That’s why we’ve invested in tools such as Amazon’s Account Health Dashboard, which gives sellers transparency and control into their adherence to policies, performance targets, and more, " said Rohan Oommen, vice president of Worldwide Customer and Partner Trust. "Ensuring that legitimate selling partners can thrive on Amazon is central to our mission, and this report reflects that commitment, he added.”

It also highlighted Amazon's brand protection programmes. More than 2.7 billion product units have been verified as genuine through the Amazon Transparency Program, that has enrolled over 90,000 brands since 2017. The Intellectual Property Accelerator programme has supported more than 33,000 brands in obtaining trademarks across 35 countries. The Amazon Patent Evaluation Express (APEX) programme resolves patent disputes in about 30 days, which is significantly faster and cheaper than traditional US litigation.

The company said its strategy is built on four key pillars: proactive controls to stop issues before they reach customers, advanced tools to anticipate risks, holding bad actors accountable, and collaboration with industry partners and law enforcement.