In Delhi, more than 200 Amazon warehouse workers gathered, raising concerns over low wages and the use of short-term contracts, particularly for those employed through third-party agencies, which they said kept them out of benefits such as gratuity.

"Current wages are poverty wages and management manipulates short-term contracts to ensure workers do not qualify for gratuity or other benefits, especially those hired through third-party agencies," said Pawan Sisodiya, general secretary of AIWU.

Workers in Delhi also raised concerns over occupational safety at warehouses and insecure employment, calling for better working conditions.

An Amazon spokesperson said the group was promoting “a misleading and false narrative”. “The fact is that we are committed to fair and competitive compensation, regularly benchmark our pay against industry standards, and design our practices to comply with applicable laws in every state where we operate,” they said.

The spokesperson added that the company works closely with delivery service partners on its network to support their wellbeing. “Associates at our facilities, including those engaged through staffing partners, are covered by Provident Fund and ESIC (Employees State Insurance Corporation) in accordance with applicable law, along with medical, personal accident and term insurance over and above statutory ESIC requirements.”

Protests were held in cities including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bhopal and Agra. The organisers said memorandums addressed to the respective chief ministers were submitted in all 25 cities, placing the workers' demands before the respective state governments.

In Patna, gig and dark-store workers demanded the constitution of a Gig Workers Welfare Board. In Jaipur, warehouse and delivery workers protested under the banner of the All Rajasthan Warehouse Workers Union, according to a release by AIWU.

Dharmendra Kumar, president of AIWU, said that data sovereignty was under attack by Amazon. “Community control over data is very important for democracy and sovereignty. Regulating Amazon and having a fair data policy is in the interest of the nation, people and planet,” he said.

Gig workers raised concerns over arbitrary blocking of accounts and penalties imposed through platform algorithms. Vandana Narang, spokesperson for the Gig Workers Association, called for an end to such practices.

The demand comes amid wider calls for social security coverage for platform workers, including access to welfare benefits and protection against arbitrary account blocking and algorithm-driven penalties.

In Thane, 31 organisations joined a protest against Amazon and data centres. In Kolkata, a rally was organised with Hawkers Joint Action Committee, with workers demanding regulation of Amazon and other ecommerce platforms and the immediate implementation of the Street Vendors Act, AIWU said.

The assembly also saw participation from representatives of traders, distributors, street vendors and gig workers. “Amazon and other ecommerce platforms are not only squeezing workers, but at the same time indulging in unfair trade practices to outcompete small and independent traders,” said R K Gaur, general secretary of the Federation of All India Vyapar Mandal (FAIVM).

Devender Agrawal, vice-president of the Federation of All India Distributors Association, alleged that Amazon was using predatory pricing and deep discounts, which is affecting traditional distribution networks.