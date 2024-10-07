Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Amid rising service complaints, CCPA issues notice to Ola Electric

Amid rising service complaints, CCPA issues notice to Ola Electric

The notice, issued on October 3, cites the 'potential violation' of key provisions of Consumer Protection Act, 2019

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric which debuted on the stock market on August 9, today fell nearly 9 per cent at an intra-trade low of Rs 90.26. | Photo: Shutterstock

Kshitiz Bhardwaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid rising consumer complaints regarding service deficiencies, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has reportedly issued a show-cause notice to Ola Electric. The notice, issued on October 3, cites the 'potential violation' of key provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

According to reports, the Department of Consumer Affairs-run National Consumer Helpline has received 10,644 complaints against Ola e-scooters since September 2023. Of these, 3,389 relate to delays in servicing e-scooters, 1,899 concern delivery delays for new vehicles, and 1,459 address services that were promised but not provided.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The notice cites violations such as unfair trade practices, misleading advertisements, and consumer rights violations. Ola Electric has been given 15 days to respond to the allegations.
 

The notice further adds that complaints have also been registered against unprofessional conduct on the part of the company and improper closures of the lodged complaints. There was no official statement from CCPA on this till publishing.

This comes amid the recent public spat between Ola's founder Bhavish Aggarwal and popular comedian Kunal Kamra. The controversy erupted when Kamra criticised Ola's poor handling of two-wheeler electric vehicles, mostly of which, Kamra said, belonged to the daily wage workers.


More From This Section

Ashok Leyland

Amazon, Unilever veteran Manish Tiwary set to become Nestle India MD

Amazon

Amazon India launches safety, wellness initiatives for delivery associates

Samsung India

Sriperumbudur strike: Samsung signs MoU, agrees to Rs 5K special incentive

Airbus

Scaling up plane production is main challenge, India can help: Airbus CEO

Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard to set up malt distillery, maturation facility in Maharashtra

Ola Electric which debuted on the stock market on August 9, today fell nearly 9 per cent at an intra-trade low of Rs 90.26. In Q1 FY25, the company reported a net loss of Rs 347 crore, despite increased revenue from operations. 

Also Read

Bhavish Aggarwal, Bhavish, OLA CEO

Ola electric vehicles on a bumpy ride as social media takes stock

Ola electric

Ola's BOSS sale offers discounts as e-scooter sales fall, competition grows

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric's dominance fades as Indian e-scooter battle intensifies

Stock market

Stocks To Watch: HDFC, IT stocks, Torrent Pharma, Ola Electric, Adani Green

Ola Electric, OLA

Ola Electric forms new team to tackle 80,000 service complaints per month

Topics : Ola electric vehicles Ola Electric Mobility Electric Vehicles consumer rights Consumer protection act

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 10:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon