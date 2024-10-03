Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Ola's BOSS sale offers discounts as e-scooter sales fall, competition grows

Ola's BOSS sale offers discounts as e-scooter sales fall, competition grows

Ola Electric's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced that during the sale, the S1 scooter is been priced as low as Rs 49,999

Ola electric

Photo: Shutterstock

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Ola Electric has unveiled its Biggest Ola Season Sale, also called BOSS, offering attractive deals and exclusive benefits. The sale begins today (October 3), CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced on X (formerly Twitter). One of the key offers includes the S1 scooter priced as low as Rs 49,999.

Ola’s sales took a hit in September, marking the lowest monthly figures of the year with 23,965 vehicles sold. This was the second consecutive month of decline.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Ola Electric’s market leadership faces challenges  


Ola’s market share has been shrinking for five months straight, dropping to 27 per cent in September from over 50 per cent in April.
 

During this period, competitors like TVS Motor and Bajaj Auto have closed the gap, consistently gaining market share for several months. Analysts believe that Ola’s weakening lead is due to its rivals launching models priced competitively and its underperforming service network, leading to increasing backlogs of scooters.

According to HSBC analysts, Ola’s service quality is a crucial factor in maintaining its market position.

Bajaj, TVS racing ahead with e-scooter market share  


India’s leading electric scooter company, Ola Electric, recorded its lowest monthly sales of the year in September, according to government data. The SoftBank-backed firm is facing increased competition from smaller rivals and issues with its service network.

Over the past year, Bajaj increased its Chetak e-scooter dealership network from around 100 to over 500 by June, while Ola’s dealership count only rose slightly from 750 to 800.

More From This Section

Biocon Biologics, Biocon logo

Biocon Biologics refinances $1.1 bn long-term debt via bonds, new facility

RK Vishnoi

THDCIL to invest Rs 8,800 cr in pumped storage projects in Raj: CMD Vishnoi

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani's airport project spark protests, lawsuits, hearings in Kenya

Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, Asus India

Asus powers up, AI-powered PCs to drive 5-10% of shipments by November

Premiumcapital goods firms

Cap goods, engineering firms see new order wins worth Rs 2 trn in H1FY25


Earlier this week, Business Standard reported that Bajaj Auto has emerged as the leader in India’s electric vehicle market by monthly sales, across all categories, surpassing 25,000 units in September. This success is attributed to the company’s efforts in expanding its distribution network and the consistent demand for electric three-wheelers.

Bajaj closes the gap in electric vehicle market


According to the latest Vahan data, Bajaj recorded sales of 17,570 electric two-wheelers, 4,575 three-wheelers, and 3,000 Yulu low-speed electric bikes in September. The Yulu bikes, which do not require a licence and are not registered on Vahan, are manufactured by Bajaj for a company in which it holds a stake.

Bajaj followed closely with 24,817 units, including electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and Yulu bikes. While Ola Electric, led by Bhavish Aggarwal, retained its top position in the electric two-wheeler segment with 22,917 registrations in September, Bajaj Auto has significantly closed the gap. Bajaj is now the second-largest player in the segment, surpassing TVS Motor, which holds a 20 per cent market share.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read

Hathras stampede, Hathras Incident

UP Police files chargesheet in Hathras stampede case; Surajpal not included

S Iswaran

Singapore, among least corrupt nations, jails ex-minister for first time

Delhi airport, Airport

Delhi Airport to launch India's first air train below planes by 2028

Pension, Savings, Retirement

Govt rushes to notify Unified Pension Scheme by October 15, launch by 2025

Fraud, Online scam,scam

19 family members dupe Maharashtra brothers of Rs 1 crore in crypto scam

Topics : BS Web Reports Ola electric vehicles Ola Electric Mobility Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 10:57 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana Assembly Polls LIveBihar FloodsLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayVirat KohliIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon