Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Pernod Ricard to set up malt distillery, maturation facility in Maharashtra

Pernod Ricard to set up malt distillery, maturation facility in Maharashtra

The ground-breaking (Bhoomi Pujan) ceremony for the upcoming plant was held at Butibori, Nagpur in the presence of the state's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Pernod Ricard

The company said the project is poised to generate direct employment for 700 to 800 people. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 9:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Wine maker Pernod Ricard India on Monday said it will set up a malt distillery and maturation facility in Maharashtra as part of the company's plan to invest up to Rs 1,785 crore in 10 years.

The ground-breaking (Bhoomi Pujan) ceremony for the upcoming plant was held at Butibori, Nagpur in the presence of the state's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the company said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It is a significant first step in the realisation of the company's Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the government of Maharashtra, signed on February 23, 2024, the statement said.

 

The agreement also underscores Pernod Ricard's commitment to India, backed by a projected investment of up to Rs 1,785 crore over a span of 10 years, the company said, adding that it has already committed about Rs 100 crore of investment in the state.

The upcoming plant, the company's largest in Asia with annual production capacity of 13 million pure alcoholic litres, will produce world-class malt spirit, it said.

According to Fadnavis, the project underscores India's growing stature on the global economic stage, providing job opportunities for hundreds of individuals while fostering skill development and entrepreneurship.

More From This Section

ev charging

Servotech Power gets order to set up 9 EV charging stations in Maharashtra

p&g, Procter & Gamble, tide

P&G investing in quick commerce as convenience drives consumption

Sushil Suri, chairman and managing director, Morepen Laboratories

Glucometer maker Morepen Labs to hive off medical devices business

Kumar Venkatasubramanian

India emerging as destination for most evolved supply chain: P&G India CEO

Nestle

Former Amazon India executive nominated to lead Nestle's India operations

"It will drive economic growth, benefiting farmers and various sectors, aligning perfectly with our vision for a dynamic, diversified, and self-reliant economy," Fadnavis said.

The company said the project is poised to generate direct employment for 700 to 800 people, with indirect job opportunities expected throughout the region. It will also provide farmers with new avenues to cultivate high-quality barley, thereby improving their livelihoods and contributing to agricultural diversity.

"This facility will benefit from Pernod Ricard's rich heritage in producing premium spirits. We are proud to be at the forefront of this transformation, contributing to the economic and social prosperity of Maharashtra and beyond. Our vision is to shape a sustainable future, where India emerges as a hub for premium malt spirits crafted with global precision and local passion," said Pernod Ricard India CEO Jean Touboul.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Jean Touboul, CEO, Pernod Ricard India

French wine & spirits maker Pernod Ricard raises India bar on premium play

Pernod Ricard

India now largest market by volume, 2nd largest by value for Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard to sell Imperial Blue whisky, shift focus to premium labels

Pernod Ricard

Pernod India counsel resigns for Google amid antitrust, criminal probes

Pernod Ricard

Centre plans tougher ad curbs on liquor makers such as Carlsberg, Pernod

Topics : Pernod Ricard Maharashtra Nagpur wines

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 9:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon