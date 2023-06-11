Amritsar-Ahmedabad Indigo flight strays into Pakistan amid bad weather

Due to bad weather, a flight of the IndiGo airlines en route to Ahmedabad from Amritsar strayed into Pakistan near Lahore and went up to Gujranwala before heading back to Indian airspace at about 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dawn reported.

According to flight radar, the Indian plane with a ground speed of 454 knots entered north of Lahore at about 7:30 p.m. and returned to India at 8:01 p.m. A senior official of the Pak Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that it was not unusual as it was "internationally allowed" in bad weather conditions, Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, several flights were diverted and delayed due to poor visibility at airports in light of an alert issued by the CAA.

The CAA spokesman said that it had extended the weather warning for Lahore till 11:30 p.m. on Saturday as the visibility at the Allama Iqbal International Airport was 5,000 metres, Dawn reported.

A number of flights heading to Lahore were diverted to Islamabad due to poor visibility. Meanwhile, a PIA flight from Abu Dhabi to Islamabad was diverted to Multan. A Jeddah-Lahore flight was also diverted to Multan.

PIA flights from Lahore to Madina and Karachi to Lahore as well as an Etihad flight from Lahore to Abu Dhabi were delayed, Dawn reported.

Also Read Analysts see upto 38% upside in IndiGo; suggest tracking costs, airfare cap IndiGo Q3: Focus on international destinations lifts outlook, say analysts Go First may be grounded, but IndiGo is in no hurry to expand capacity IndiGo reinstates cabin crew bonus after 2nd consecutive profitable quarter IndiGo seeks final approval from DGCA to wet lease B777 aircraft Dalmia Bharat to spend Rs 19,000 cr by 2031 in expanding capacity Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track: Chandrasekaran As SEC-Coinbase fight begins, it'll be Grewal vs Grewal in the courthouse All about Zhao: From flipping burgers to landing in SEC's frying pan SECL in expansion mode, to make Gevra world's largest coal mine, says CMD

--IANS

san/dpb