JUST IN
IndiGo Q3: Focus on international destinations lifts outlook, say analysts
Chaman Lal Setia Exports zooms 17% on strong Q3 operational performance
Airtel's Q3 revenue may rise 20% YoY; Vi could face 6 mn subscriber exits
Britannia, ITC: Bet on FMCG stocks as index poised to record historic peak
P&G Health soars 15% after PAT jumps 71% YoY in December quarter results
FPI selling hits seven-month high on rich valuations, Adani Group rout
M&M Financial hits highest level since Mar 2020, soars 10% post Q3 results
Sell-off in bank stks amid Adani fiasco provides good entry point: Analysts
ITC gains 2% to hit a new high on strong Q3 results; stock up 13% in a week
Government to convert Vodafone Idea's dues into equity; stock zooms 24%
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Chaman Lal Setia Exports zooms 17% on strong Q3 operational performance
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

IndiGo Q3: Focus on international destinations lifts outlook, say analysts

IndiGo's international business during the quarter stood at 105 per cent compared to pre-Covid levels

Topics
IndiGo | Markets | InterGlobe Aviation

Nikita Vashisht  |  New Delhi 

indigo, airlines, aviation, flights, air craft

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent firm of IndiGo Airlines, reported a record net profit of Rs 1,422 crore in the October-December quarter (Q3) of financial year 2022-23 (FY23), prompting brokerages to increase their one-year target price on the company's stock.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on IndiGo

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 12:05 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.