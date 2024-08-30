Business Standard
Anatomy of Reliance-Disney merger: What are the strategies and challenges?

The Rs 23,000 crore (revenues FY24) venture, announced in February, was cleared by the Competition Commission of India this week

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar Pune
5 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 11:04 PM IST
The joint venture between Reliance Industries (RIL) and Bodhi Tree Systems owned Viacom 18 Media, and The Walt Disney Company will create India’s largest media company. 

The Rs 23,000 crore (revenues FY2024) venture, announced in February, was cleared by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) this week.

“The speed with which it has cleared regulatory hurdles is impressive,” says Daoud Jackson, senior analyst, media and entertainment, Omdia. 

While the CCI is yet to release its final order, here are five things you should know about the new entity and its place in the Rs 2.3 trillion (2023)

