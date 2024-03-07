Anil Agarwal's Vedanta receives an administrative warning from Sebi

Anil Agarwal-promoted Vedanta Ltd on Thursday said it has received an administrative warning from the markets regulator, related to disclosures made for its parent company. The company said the warning has no financial implication.

In a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Vedanta said, "In a letter dated 29 February issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), an administrative warning has been issued to the company and the company has been directed to take necessary corrective steps to strengthen the internal control for corporate announcement/press releases."

The company said the details of the violation pertain to sections in respect of its publishing information related to its unlisted ultimate holding company. Vedanta Resources is the parent company for the India-listed Vedanta Ltd.

Vedanta added the development will have no impact on financial, operational or other activities of the company, quantifiable in monetary terms to the extent possible.