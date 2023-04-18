close

Apple fans have their moment hobnobbing with Tim Cook at the BKC store

It wasn't just Apple users from Mumbai who queued up; many came from Nashik, Pune, Bengaluru and Gujarat to attend the launch of the firm's first store in India at BKC, Mumbai

First Apple Store in India
Urzin Pardiwalla, a Mumbai resident who celebrated his 21st birthday on April 17, gushed ear to ear, saying this was his best birthday ever, as he got his fan-boy moment when he clicked a selfie with Apple CEO Tim Cook at the launch of the store at BKC today.
“My first product even as a child was an Apple iPhone. I am so happy…the store was technically launched on my birthday (it was open to media and celebrities) and today I get to meet Tim Cook. This is the best, it’s my fan moment,” gushed Pardiwalla to Business Standard.
As the Apple chief opened the firm's first store in BKC, Mumbai, thousands of Apple users lined up to get the first glimpse of the outlet and to shake hands with Cook.
