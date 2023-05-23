Adani stocks get fresh boost as GQG ups wager, post gains third day on trot



The latest short in the arm to the port-to-power conglomerate came from a report that US-based GQG Partners has hiked its exposure and willingness to back any of the Adani group's "new offerings". Adani group stocks posted sharp gains for a third day in a row, with two companies coming close to erasing all the losses seen after US-based short seller Hindenburg Research's report on January 24.



Without specifying the companies, Jain said GQG had raised its stake in the Gautam Adani group by 10 per cent, and its holding value was reached $3.5 billion. In an interview with Bloomberg, GQG's Chief Investment Officer Rajiv Jain said, "Within five years, we would like to be one of the largest investors in Adani Group, and we would certainly want to be partners in any of Adani Group's new offerings."



In the past three days alone, the group has seen a 20 per cent surge in market value following the Supreme Court-appointed panel's report. In March, GQG Partners acquired shares worth $1.87 billion (Rs 15,446 crore) from the promoter group of four Adani Group companies. Jain-led investment boutique's investment has seen a sharp appreciation in value of its investment as the Adani group's market cap has surged by more than 50 per cent, or Rs 3.7 trillion, since March.

Also Read Who is Rajiv Jain, and how he built his $92 billion empire at GQG Partners Adani woos bankers: Invites them for a trip to restore confidence Stocks to Watch on May 15: Adani Group, Tata Motors, DMart, PVR Inox Give report on Adani-Hindenburg probe by August 14, SC tells Sebi Six Adani Group stocks locked in 5% lower circuit; ACC hits 52-week low Zurich insurance company DIFC transforms biz operations with TCS BaNCS Jio 5G services now available in all districts, 200 major cities of Odisha JLR partners with TCS to launch its open innovation programme in Israel Simple Energy launches 'India fastest' e-scooter with 200 km range Builder.ai gets $250 mn from Qatar Investment Authority, valuation up 1.8x



Market players said the SC panel's observations and GQG's fresh backing have helped the Adani group repair damage caused by the short seller's report. Also, the group’s move to reduce its debt levels and pledge to deleverage its businesses too have boosted investor confidence. In their interim report, the six-member expert panel said they didn't find any conclusive evidence to support allegations made by the Hindenburg.



"What has happened was a change in perception," said Choksey. Deven Choksey, the founder of KRChoksey Holdings said the Adani group has strong fundamental businesses and they have stayed the same before and after the Hindenburg report.



Shares of Adani Ports & SEZ are currently just 3.6 per cent below the levels seen before the Hindenburg's report, while that of Adani Power are down just 5.2 per cent. Jain told Bloomberg the Adani group has the “best infrastructure assets available in India.”



After the Hindenburg report, the Adani group's market cap had plunged 65 per cent to Rs 6.8 trillion. From those levels, it has bounced back 58 per cent to Rs 10.8 trillion. Flagship firm Adani Enterprises' after gaining 40 per cent in three days, is now less than 24 per cent below its January 24 level.



Analysts said further upside in the group stocks could be capped as Sebi is still probing the allegations of alleged violations of the minimum public shareholding and related party transaction (RPT) norms. The apex court has given Sebi until August 14 to finish its probe. Analysts said the sharp up-move would help the group raise the planned Rs 21,000 crore equity with lower dilution. Earlier this month, Adani Enterprises and Adani Transmission said they would raise Rs 12,500 crore and Rs 8,500 crore in equity capital. In January, the group had to abort its Rs 20,000 crore follow-on public offering as share prices plunged due to Hindenburg's scathing report .

"Now, one must wait for other answers from the regulator's investigation. If the allegations are unfounded, then it is a clean chit. But the larger question is that tomorrow, anyone can come from any corner of the world, make similar allegations, and destroy investor wealth. What action will the regulator take against such rumour mongers? " said Choksey.