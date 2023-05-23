Jio 5G services now available in all districts, 200 major cities of Odisha

Jio 5G service is now available in all district headquarters as well as over 200 major cities and towns across Odisha, a company official said on Tuesday.

"Jio is the operator of choice for mobile users in the state and the most loved technology brand, and this launch is a testament to Jio's continued commitment to the people of Odisha, especially the youth," said a Jio spokesperson.

By rolling out the 5G services at a rapid pace across Odisha, Jio aims to strengthen its 5G coverage in Odisha and provide transformational benefits of technology to the users, he said.

At present, Jio users in all these cities, towns, and villages can enjoy the Jio welcome offer, under which unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds is being provided at no additional cost.

--IANS

