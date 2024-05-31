Business Standard
APSEZ signs 30-yr pact to operate terminal at Tanzania's Dar es Salaam Port

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone on Friday said its wholly owned subsidiary Adani International Ports Holdings Pte Ltd (AIPH) has signed a 30-year concession agreement with the Tanzania Ports Authority to operate and manage Container Terminal 2 at the Dar es Salaam Port in Tanzania.
East Africa Gateway Ltd (EAGL) has been incorporated as a joint venture of AIPH, AD Ports Group, and East Harbour Terminals Ltd (EHTL), the statement added.
 
APSEZ will be the controlling shareholder and will consolidate EAGL on its books, it said.
According to the statement, Container Terminal 2, with four berths, has an annual cargo handling capacity of 1 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) and managed 0.82 million TEUs of containers in 2023 -- about 83 per cent of Tanzania's total container volumes.
