Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Canara Bank board okays fund raising of Rs 8,500 cr through bonds in FY25

Board of bank has approved raising Capital through Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Bonds to the extent of Rs 4,000 crore subject to market conditions and necessary approvals, said Canara Bank

Canara bank

Besides, it approved raising funds through Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds to the extent of Rs 4,500 crore, it said. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Canara Bank on Friday said the board of the bank has given approval for raising Rs 8,500 crore through bonds to fund business growth in 2024-25.
The decision in this respect was taken in a meeting held on Friday.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The board of the bank has approved raising Capital through Basel III Compliant Additional Tier I Bonds to the extent of Rs 4,000 crore subject to market conditions and necessary approvals, Canara Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Besides, it approved raising funds through Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds to the extent of Rs 4,500 crore, it said.
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Canara Bank Bonds fundings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon