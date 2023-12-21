Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

As RBI tightens rules, Piramal to set aside funds for AIF exposure

As per the RBI's direction, regulated entities must liquidate their investments in AIFs within 30 days should the fund invest in an existing borrower

Piramal Ent

Piramal Enterprises (Representative image)

Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 3:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BENGALURU (Reuters) -India's Piramal Enterprises said on Thursday that it would set aside funds to cover its exposure to alternate investment funds (AIF), days after the country's central bank tightened rules governing such holdings.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday barred all entities under its regulation, including banks and non-banking finance companies, from investing in AIFs that have investments in borrowers in the past 12 months.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
As per the RBI's direction, regulated entities must liquidate their investments in AIFs within 30 days should the fund invest in an existing borrower. Failure to comply mandates the entity to make full provisions on these investments.
As of Nov. 30, the value of investments made by the company and Piramal Capital and Housing Finance in AIF units was 38.17 billion rupees ($458.78 million), it said in a filing.
Within the AIF investments, 6.53 billion rupees is attributed to funds with no exposure to debtor companies of Piramal Enterprises, the firm said.
Of the remaining 31.64 billion rupees, 17.37 billion rupees are invested in three entities that served as debtor companies of Piramal Enterprises in the last 12 months.
The company intends to adjust the remaining 31.64 billion rupees through capital funds or provisions and is engaging with relevant stakeholders to finalise the details, it said.
Jefferies estimates Piramal's AIF exposure to be 7% of its assets under management and said provisioning for it could lead to a 10% hit to its net worth.
Piramal is confident of a full recovery of its investments, it said.
Meanwhile, IIFL Finance , said in a separate filing that it had an investment of 213.7 million rupees in a fund with a debt exposure of 32.8 million rupees. The firm's remaining AIF investments, totaling 9.1 billion rupees as of Dec. 21, carry no exposure to existing debtors and will not impact its additional provisioning or capital adequacy needs, it said.

Also Read

Israel-Hamas conflict: All you need to know about India's 'Operation Ajay'

Peer-to-peer (P2P) lending: What is it, and who regulates it in India?

Piramal Enterprises surges 9% on plan to consider share buyback on July 28

IIFL Finance Q2 result: Consolidated net profits up 32% YoY, income up 23%

Piramal Enterprises to adjust Rs 3,164 cr exposure to AIF in its financials

BluSmart raises $24 million via issue of equity rights to fund expansion

Bandhan Bank to transfer housing finance NPAs to asset reconstruction co

More than 80% Indian CEOs investing in GenAI for competitive edge: Report

PhonePe launches section to help customers with credit score, bills

BluSmart raises $24 mn in new equity round, will expand charging infra

Shares of Piramal Enterprises fell 1.7% on Thursday while IIFL Finance lost about 3%.
($1 = 83.1990 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Hritam Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Reserve Bank Piramal Group Piramal Enterprises

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 3:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11Dunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon