Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

BluSmart raises $24 mn in new equity round, will expand charging infra

Ride-hailing company says it aims to have a fleet of 8,000 EVs in Delhi and Bangalore by next year

BluSmart

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 1:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

BluSmart, the homegrown electric ride-hailing company, said on Thursday it raised $24 million (Rs 200 crore) in a new equity round in December.

The round saw participation from existing investors, founders and the company’s leadership team. The company will use the money to scale up its electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure network.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"It has been a landmark year for BluSmart with great achievements like the historic milestone of completion of 10 million electric trips and key industry recognitions," said Anmol Singh Jaggi, co-founder and chief executive officer (CEO) of BluSmart.

BluSmart separately secured long-term and sustainable EV asset financing of $200 million (Rs 1,660 crore) backed by the Development Financial Institutions (DFIs).

"The overwhelming support for the rights issue by our investors and belief exhibited by leading Development Financial Institutions (DFIs) shows exceptional confidence in our mission," said Jaggi.

BluSmart owns and operates more than 4,000 EV chargers. The company said it is aiming to scale to nearly 8,000 EVs fleet size across Delhi and Bengaluru by next year.

"EV charging infrastructure is the biggest bottleneck for large-scale EV adoption and is also the single largest opportunity. Cities have challenges with finite prime locations and lack of adequate power load," said Tushar Garg, CEO of BluSmart Charging.

"BluSmart is building large EV Charging Superhubs at prime locations across Delhi and Bangalore with industry-leading utilisation," he said.

BluSmart operates India's and South East Asia's largest EV full-stack ecosystem with over 5,500 EVs on Indian roads.

The company said it has crossed $50 million in annual revenue run-rate and is growing at more than 100 per cent year-on-year.

Also Read

Will stay focused on Delhi & Bengaluru, open charging hubs for biz: Jaggi

Tata Power ties up with Indian Oil to set up over 500 EV charging stations

Hero MotoCorp, Ather Energy partner on interoperable EV charging stations

20% cars sold in metros run on alternate fuels; sales doubled in last 3 yrs

18% GST to be charged on battery charging for EVs: Karnataka AAR

AstraZeneca Pharma India to launch cancer drug Enhertu in January

Vistara offers discounts on domestic and international travel on Christmas

Ashok Leyland wins order to supply 552 buses to Tamil Nadu transport corpn

Toyota's unit raided after fake tests lead to suspension of all shipments

Piramal Enterprises to adjust Rs 3,164 cr exposure to AIF in its financials

Topics : Electric Vehicles cab aggregators funding BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 1:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11Dunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon