Assetz acquires 11.5 acres in Bengaluru for ₹1,400 crore housing project

Luxury housing project on East Bengaluru's Old Madras Road to span 1.4 mn sq ft and 800 units, backed by Motilal Oswal Alternates and partnered with Vanshee Builders

Sunil Pareek, Executive Director, Assetz

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Assetz has acquired an 11.5-acre land parcel on Old Madras Road (OMR)–Hoskote Highway in East Bengaluru to develop a luxury residential community with an estimated gross development value (GDV) exceeding ₹1,400 crore. The strategic move is backed by Motilal Oswal Alternates (MOA).
 
The company stated that the acquisition includes a joint development component with Vanshee Builders & Developers Pvt Ltd. The upscale residential project, featuring highway-facing support amenities, will span 1.4 million square feet of saleable built-up area (SBA) and comprise approximately 800 units. This move further strengthens Assetz’s position in East Bengaluru — a market where it has already made a mark with projects such as Marq, Bloom & Dell, Sun & Sanctum, 66, and Shibui.
 
 
“Strategic land acquisition has always been fundamental to our development approach, laying the groundwork well before execution begins. In the past two years alone, we have secured a pipeline of 17 million square feet across 19 projects with the potential to deliver 9,000 homes. With 10 launches this year, we are committed to delivering homes that offer long-term value to our buyers and communities alike,” said Sunil Pareek, executive director, Assetz. 
 
In July, Motilal Oswal Alternates closed its sixth real estate fund with a corpus of ₹2,000 crore.
 
Anand Lakhotia, managing director and co-head (real estate) at Motilal Oswal Alternates, commented, “We are well-positioned to support quality land acquisitions. This association reflects our belief in Assetz’s vision of a professional residential platform with established execution capabilities. Their emphasis on good governance, supported by a steady track record, is in line with our strategy of investing in top-performing developers.”
 
Since 2006, Assetz has delivered 20 residential and commercial projects totalling approximately 15 million square feet. In the residential segment, the company has continued to scale, building a portfolio of 46 projects — delivered, launched, and under approval — with a cumulative development potential of 45 million square feet.
 

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

