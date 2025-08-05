Tuesday, August 05, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KICL forays into value footwear market with Zodiz and Jeetlo acquisition

KICL forays into value footwear market with Zodiz and Jeetlo acquisition

The company aims to tap India's value-conscious consumers in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, with affordable, fashion-relevant products under new brands

Footwear, footwear industry

his comes at a time when India’s footwear industry is witnessing rapid shifts in consumer preferences | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 1:57 PM IST

Chennai-based Kothari Industrial Corporation (KICL), a part of the D C Kothari group, has acquired Zodiz, Jeetlo, and other associated sub-brands in the footwear field.
 
These brands cater to the price- and quality-conscious mass market, offering products below Rs 1,000 per pair — a segment that accounts for nearly 80 per cent of total Indian footwear consumption, valued at Rs 80,000 crore to Rs 85,000 crore annually. This is KICL's official entry into the branded value footwear and accessories segment, marking a significant milestone in its growth journey in the footwear sector.
 
"We are pleased to confirm the successful acquisition of the Zodiz, Jeetlo, and other associated sub-brands, effective 4 August 2025. This acquisition gives KICL an immediate foothold in one of the fastest-growing and underserved consumer segments," said Jinnah Rafiq Ahmed, Executive Chairman, KICL.
 
 
This comes at a time when India’s footwear industry is witnessing rapid shifts in consumer preferences. Footwear is no longer viewed purely as a utility — it has evolved into a symbol of personal style and self-expression, the company said.
 
"This entry in the value segment is significant, given the fact that Indian footwear consumption is slated to grow and is evolving from a utility to self-expression for young, discerning consumers," said N Mohan, Director of the company. "Key differentiators will be fashion-relevant, comfort-first, and price-accessible products aimed at Tier 2 and Tier 3 consumers, the emerging urban centres," he added.

With per capita consumption at 1.9 pairs per annum and expected to double by 2030, the opportunity for value-driven, fashion-apt products is immense in India. The Government of India’s continued focus on this sector further reinforces the timing and relevance of entry, a statement said.
 
"Our business strategy will be distribution-led, targeting Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities — India’s emerging urban hubs where the appetite for affordable fashion is on the rise," said Ahmed. "We aim to deliver products that are style-relevant, aligned with evolving fashion sensibilities, comfortable, and affordable. Our extensive distribution network will be instrumental in scaling reach and building long-term value across the ecosystem," he added.
 
"With a strong team, deep market understanding, and robust infrastructure, KICL is well-positioned to capture this opportunity. We view this move not just as an acquisition, but as the beginning of a new chapter — one that will unlock value for consumers, partners, and stakeholders alike," Ahmed said.
 
"We are excited to embark on this journey at a time when the Indian footwear market is undergoing a profound transformation. Our goal is to serve the rising aspirations of young Indian consumers while creating lasting stakeholder value," he said.

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 1:56 PM IST

