Associated Alcohols launches premium Hillfort whiskey starting at Rs 340

Aneeka Chatterjee Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 6:09 PM IST
Associated Alcohols & Breweries Limited (AABL), part of the Associated Kedia Group, has launched its premium whiskey offering—Hillfort Whiskey. It is available in 750 ml, 375 ml, and 180 ml bottles, priced at Rs 1,395, Rs 700, and Rs 340, respectively.
 
Hillfort Whiskey offers a unique tasting experience, beginning with a smoky aroma and evolving into ashy undertones, floral notes, citrus, and tropical fruits. The rich malt nose features wood-smoked honey, vanilla, cinnamon, and black cardamom. The palate is velvety and complex, with oak spices and malt sweetness. Crafted with precision, Hillfort achieves complexity without aging, offering a smooth and distinct blend.
 
 
“Hillfort Whiskey embodies the spirit of sophistication at an accessible price point. Inspired by the premium smoky flavours often found in high-end whiskeys, we aim to deliver a similar indulgent experience to our consumers, ensuring quality remains at the forefront. Hillfort is a testament to our commitment to making premium whiskey more inclusive and enjoyable for all,” said Tushar Bhandari, whole-time director, AABL.
 
Hillfort Whiskey is currently available in retail stores and select bars across Madhya Pradesh, with a planned launch in Delhi and Maharashtra starting January 2025. This new blend is positioned in the affordable luxury segment of high-end whiskeys.
 
AABL currently manages seven proprietary brands, including Central Province Whiskey, Titanium Triple Distilled Vodka, James McGill Whiskey, and Nicobar Gin. The company is also licensed to produce international brands like Bagpiper Whiskey, McDowell No. 1 Celebration Rum, White Mischief Vodka, Blue Riband Gin, and Director Special Black.
 

Topics : Whisky Liquor firms Associated Alcohols & Breweries

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

