Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Auto component maker Samvardhana Motherson raises Rs 6,438 crore via QIP

Auto component maker Samvardhana Motherson raises Rs 6,438 crore via QIP

Over 95 per cent of allocations were made to marquee long-only investors such as mutual funds, insurance and pension funds, foreign institutional investor, it added

Samvardhana Motherson

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2024 | 8:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Auto components maker Samvardhana Motherson International on Monday said it has raised Rs 6,438 crore via issue of securities.
The QIP issue garnered strong interest from both domestic and foreign institutional investors, leading to substantial demand over the issue size, it said in a regulatory filing.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Over 95 per cent of allocations were made to marquee long-only investors such as mutual funds, insurance and pension funds, foreign institutional investor, it added.
The proceeds from the issuance will be mainly directed towards debt repayment, thereby further strengthening company's balance sheet and enhancing its position to capitalise on various growth opportunities, it stated.
 
Some of the proceeds will be used towards general corporate purposes, the company said.
Shares of the company on Monday ended 2.19 per cent up at Rs 207.25 apiece on BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumSamvardhana Motherson

Near term demand concerns ahead for Samvardhana Motherson's stock

Samvardhana Motherson

Samvardhana Motherson share price surges 7% on QIP update; check details

BMW, BMW Logo

Samvardhana, Suprajit Engg, Goodluck shares slip as BMW cuts FY24 guidance

Samvardhana Motherson

Auto parts maker Motherson to launch $715 mn share sale to tap stock mkt

Samvardhana Motherson International

Diversified presence, order book to sustain gains for Samvardhana Motherson

Topics : Samvardhana Motherson International QIP Auto component makers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 23 2024 | 8:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealUS Elections 2024Tolins TyresManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon